THE LATE GREAT ROSA KOIRE TAKES ONLY 2 MINUTES TO BREAK DOWN AGENDA
Alex Hammer
They killed the film maker Rosa Koire after its publication. They've been murdering truthers from the internet in the fog of covid for the last two years. everyone is at risk. We are still in the war. http://www.rosakoire-bgm.com/index.html


 “The world has lost a hero in Rosa Koire, author of “Behind the Green Mask“. She exposed UN Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 and the climate change hoax. She understood why the suburbs are under attack and fought the fight in her home state of California. She will be sorely missed.”


OH MY GOD

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/9A901NwoM8Pr/

