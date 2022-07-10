Putin’s Operational Pause Presents an Opportunity for Ukraine and the West

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https://gnews.org/post/pqpqf396
07/08/2022 Jack Keane: Putin is doing an operational pause in Ukraine. Their casualties are very, very significant. This presents an opportunity for Zelensky and his military to do limited counter attacks that hopefully, in a few weeks, could lead to a major counter offensive