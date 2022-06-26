FOOD PROCESSING PLANTS...STILL A COINCIDENCE?

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reallygraceful
This is a follow-up to the video I made in April about the strange events happening at food processing plants in the United States. This video catalogues more events that have occurred since April 2022 and questions politifact’s most recent fact-check report on this topic.
Something Strange is Happening to Our Food Processing Plants https://youtu.be/UPi4EVWPR8s
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