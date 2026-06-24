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Footage shows guided Geran strikes hitting a large truck depot in Zaporozhye. Ukrainian forces use these civilian trucks as launch platforms for UAVs attacking Russia.
Also:
💥🇺🇦 Russian Aerospace Forces have begun striking the Slavyanskaya TPP, which AFU has turned into a "fortress" near Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.