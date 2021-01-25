BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alan Watts: What is Wrong With Our CULT-ure?
SansMemetics
SansMemetics
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • January 25, 2021
Why is it that we don’t seem to be able to adjust ourselves to the physical environment without destroying it?

Why is it that in a way this culture represents in a unique fashion the law of diminishing returns? That our success is a failure.

That we are building up an enormous technological civilization which seems to promise the fulfillment of every wish almost at the touch of a button. And yet as in so many fairy tales when the wish is finally materialized, they are like fairy gold, they are not really material at all.
Keywords
culturecollectivismcommunitarianismgovernmnetcult-urethe myth of societythe myth of authority
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Why Some Sunscreen Makers Avoid Octisalate as Safety Questions Grow

Why Some Sunscreen Makers Avoid Octisalate as Safety Questions Grow

Zoey Sky
The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

Laura Harris
Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Zoey Sky
Fermented tea kombucha shows promise in reducing depression-like behaviors, animal study reveals

Fermented tea kombucha shows promise in reducing depression-like behaviors, animal study reveals

Willow Tohi
Study Finds Hunger Alters Food Imagery, Suggesting Cravings Are Not Just a Matter of Willpower

Study Finds Hunger Alters Food Imagery, Suggesting Cravings Are Not Just a Matter of Willpower

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Daily Nut Intake to Lower Hypertension Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy