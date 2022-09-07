THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Wednesday 9/7/22 • Americans Demand Answers to Blood Clot Crisis Expanding Nationwide

AMERICANS DEMAND ANSWERS TO BLOOD CLOT CRISIS EXPANDING NATIONWIDEA high school athlete just had six feet of blood clots removed from his legs

And you're seeing headlines nearly every day about people suddenly suffering from blood clots. Tune in as we give commentary & more!

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