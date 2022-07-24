A.I. Aladdin - The End Game

Blackrock has a secret weapon that has made it the most powerful company in the world, Aladdin. If you have ever wondered how Artificial Intelligence could impact our lives, here's the answer. Aladdin is the brainchild of Larry Fink, and it already controls more assets than the GDP of the United States. It's growing by $1-$2 trillion in assets each year.



This is the story of Aladdin, and how it and Blackrock has taken over Wall Street.