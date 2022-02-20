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URGENT MESSAGE TO CANADIANS
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503 views • February 20, 2022
Canadian and American truckers are urged to boycott hauling in, to, and from Canada on February 21, 2022 in response to the tyrannical actions of Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament against the Trucker protest in Ottawa. Please share this video with anyone who is concerned about the violent response against the peaceful protestors and fellow liberty loving Patriots of Canada.
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