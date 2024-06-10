BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Famed Singer Talks About Emptiness She Experienced in Pop Stardom Career - Jennifer Paige
Counter Culture Mom
47 views • 11 months ago


Most millennials today remember Jennifer Paige’s big hit, “Crush,” that had tweens and teens tapping their toes and cranking up car radios. Jennifer’s experience with fame, fortune, and the pressures of Hollywood had a big impact on her life, and now, she shares a peek into how she navigated her “lightning in a bottle” moment and beyond. Today, as a thriving singer and songwriter, Jennifer does tremendous behind the scenes creative work. She’s also producing a new album and has recently filmed a feature role in a new television series. Jennifer offers integral insight into what it’s really like to become famous and live at the top. She also discusses how motherhood intensely reshaped her life and her perception of what really matters.



TAKEAWAYS


When you step into the motherhood role, you perceive the world in a new way


Jennifer’s stable parents helped her navigate the pitfalls of fame


Jennifer was never as lonely as when she was on top of the world with fame and fortune


When you understand your true identity and purpose, the industry can be a launching pad to something more meaningful



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Crush Music video: https://bit.ly/44Dj2SR


🔗 CONNECT WITH JENNIFER PAIGE

Website: https://poppish.com/password

Website: https://www.jenniferpaige.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JenniferPaigeMusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jenniferpaigemusic

X: https://twitter.com/jenniferpaige1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JenniferPaigeMusic


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
hollywoodsymbolismartistcelebritymillennialsproducersingerpop startina griffincounter culture mom show
