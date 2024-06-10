Famed Singer Talks About Emptiness She Experienced in Pop Stardom Career - Jennifer Paige

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Most millennials today remember Jennifer Paige’s big hit, “Crush,” that had tweens and teens tapping their toes and cranking up car radios. Jennifer’s experience with fame, fortune, and the pressures of Hollywood had a big impact on her life, and now, she shares a peek into how she navigated her “lightning in a bottle” moment and beyond. Today, as a thriving singer and songwriter, Jennifer does tremendous behind the scenes creative work. She’s also producing a new album and has recently filmed a feature role in a new television series. Jennifer offers integral insight into what it’s really like to become famous and live at the top. She also discusses how motherhood intensely reshaped her life and her perception of what really matters.
TAKEAWAYS
When you step into the motherhood role, you perceive the world in a new way
Jennifer’s stable parents helped her navigate the pitfalls of fame
Jennifer was never as lonely as when she was on top of the world with fame and fortune
When you understand your true identity and purpose, the industry can be a launching pad to something more meaningful
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Hollywood Exposed Download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Crush Music video: https://bit.ly/44Dj2SR
