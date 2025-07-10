The Epstein BETRAYAL has MAGA erupting with disbelief (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 10, 2025)

- Trump Administration's Amnesty for Pedophiles and Child Traffickers (0:10)

- Historical Context and Satirical Tweets (3:03)

- Alternative Explanations and Alex Jones' Theory (6:11)

- Moral Implications and Philosophical Arguments (9:22)

- Miami Herald Expose and Victims' Testimonies (12:15)

- Speculations and Threats to Reputations (18:42)

- Trump's Broken Promises and Betrayal of the Base (28:45)

- Economic and Military Implications (33:04)

- Financial and Economic Predictions (49:58)

- AI and Machine Learning Discussion (56:07)

- Open Source Base Models and Decentralization (1:18:30)

- Sentiment Analysis and ChatGPT Comparison (1:23:51)

- Challenges in Tracing Original Sources (1:24:57)

- Modern Science and AI Training (1:28:14)

- Reasoning Models and Practical AI Applications (1:33:28)

- Multilingual AI and Cost Efficiency (1:42:20)

- Mythology and AI Training (2:03:40)

- Deception Detection in AI (2:05:30)

- AI and Human Worldview (2:08:24)

- Future of AI and Computational Power (2:14:26)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/