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TEXAS POWER OUTAGE [2021-02-21] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
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306 views • February 23, 2021
TEXAS POWER OUTAGE [2021-02-21] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)
A winter storm has left millions of people fighting for survival in Texas. People have resorted to burning furniture to keep warm. Families have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Frozen pipes have burst and grocery store shelves are completely empty. This is no freak event created by nature but the work of geoengineering and is a strategic attack on the power grid. There have been incidents around the world lately concerning cyber hacks and power outages. Even Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and the mastermind of the Great Reset has spoken at length about it and suggested it will be more devastating than Covid-19.
Through the guise of climate change and the desire to phase out fossil fuels we can expect to see more events like this in the future. Weather modification is nothing new, and governments have been boasting about their capabilities for years. Climate change will be the next big crisis. Now that the covid-19 pandemic and the measures used to control it have been normalized around the world, we will see a strong push for similar measures to be used in order to deal with climate change as it will be the next global emergency the world needs to face “together”.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
A winter storm has left millions of people fighting for survival in Texas. People have resorted to burning furniture to keep warm. Families have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Frozen pipes have burst and grocery store shelves are completely empty. This is no freak event created by nature but the work of geoengineering and is a strategic attack on the power grid. There have been incidents around the world lately concerning cyber hacks and power outages. Even Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and the mastermind of the Great Reset has spoken at length about it and suggested it will be more devastating than Covid-19.
Through the guise of climate change and the desire to phase out fossil fuels we can expect to see more events like this in the future. Weather modification is nothing new, and governments have been boasting about their capabilities for years. Climate change will be the next big crisis. Now that the covid-19 pandemic and the measures used to control it have been normalized around the world, we will see a strong push for similar measures to be used in order to deal with climate change as it will be the next global emergency the world needs to face “together”.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Whats Her Face
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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