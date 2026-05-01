Maria Zeee - WW3 Signs & Prophecies Fulfilled ft. Dr. David Patrick Harry

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15 out of 17 signs relating to World War 3 and prophecies of our times have been fulfilled. Dr. David Patrick Harry joins us to analyze geopolitical events is through the lens of these Holy people of God who told us what was to come with incredible precision. We walk through the fulfilled prophecies, and what is yet to unfold.