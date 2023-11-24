Create New Account
P.2 My latest Spudshed sortie, DESPITE MY BAN MVI_6341-2merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
242 Subscribers
21 views
Published a day ago

Because I go berserk buying more than I need or can use whenever I shop at Spudshed, I applied for a ban upon entry order. This was instigated. I’ve done it again, entering boldly and unchallenged (the security guard was buried in his phone.)

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermacultureflowershomeonionsweedslawnparsleyaloe verachicoryfennelmulchbamboocompostmulleinpawpawchickweedhumussunflowersmadeira vine

