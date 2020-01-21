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Brad Parscale: This president is a fighter and he's going to win this election in 2020
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1 view • January 21, 2020
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale discusses the future of the Trump campaign and what he's looking to improve this time around. #FoxNews
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