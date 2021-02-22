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The Scottish DOUG Riddle and the Serpent | Goddess Themes to Thwart Fox Faction in YEAR ONE
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10 views • February 22, 2021
#RESETRitual #Space AliensOrBust2021 #VCipher #SolsticePortal #TemplarSecrets #VenusFamilies #Bitcoin
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◄Originally posted on 1/2/2021 to Patreon►
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Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Irish Origins of Civilization: https://the-eye.eu/public/concen.org/gsxrjunkie99%20compilation%205/Michael%20Tsarion%20-%20Irish%20Origins%20of%20Civilization%2C%20Vol1.pdf
Douglas Surname Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_(surname)#:~:text=Douglas%20(occasionally%20spelled%20Douglass)%20is,into%20the%20given%20name%20Douglas
Doug Funnie Wiki: https://doug.fandom.com/wiki/Doug_Funnie
Patti Mayonnaise Wiki: https://doug.fandom.com/wiki/Patti_Mayonnaise
Quailman Wiki: https://doug.fandom.com/wiki/Quailman
Patrician Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrician_(ancient_Rome)
Patricia Douglas and Girl 27: https://wearyourvoicemag.com/how-metro-goldwyn-mayer-covered-rape-patricia-douglas/
Disney Plus Clone Wars: https://www.disneyplus.com/series/star-wars-the-clone-wars/1wYXzjabXGVZ
Disney Plus Soul: https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/soul/77zlWrb9vRYp
Star Wars Chosen One: https://screenrant.com/mandalorian-baby-yoda-grogu-chosen-one-prophecy-evidence/
Quinlon Vos Star Wars Wiki: https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Quinlan_Vos
Son (Father & Daughter) Wiki: https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Son
Vatican 'Darth Vader' Nativity: https://www.reuters.com/article/vatican-nativity/vatican-darth-vader-nativity-scene-gets-earthly-thumbs-down-idUSKBN28P0VC
Autonomous Orbital Drone: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/autonomous-drone-launch-satellites-orbit-space-force
Chinese Military Base Atlantis: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinese-military-bases-caribbean
Humans Brought to Earth Hundreds of Thousands of Years Ago Article: https://sciandnature.blogspot.com/2020/12/expert-says-humans-are-aliensand-we.html
2020 Year of UFO News: https://www.foxnews.com/science/top-ufo-stories-of-2020
Donald Trump, Venus Life, and Aliens: https://www.the-sun.com/news/2051524/from-trumps-ufo-hints-to-alien-life-on-venus/
Max Keiser Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ljbqg5sYx0 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USjHf-BQkXw
Robert Sepehr Videos: https://youtu.be/XyAUdyHnj_I | https://youtu.be/TQdTfMnIzeM
Joni Patry 2021 Astrology Report: https://youtu.be/Sgv_b956_yQ
Mink to be Slaughtered Because of COVID: https://www.thestreet.com/mishtalk/economics/denmark-to-kill-17-million-mink-after-covid-mutation-found
Batman Year ONE: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
*PATREON PREVIEW*
◄Originally posted on 1/2/2021 to Patreon►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
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Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
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Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: Skullcap Savant
Incent Referral Link: https://get.incent.com/landing/referral?referral=99tl2td5
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Irish Origins of Civilization: https://the-eye.eu/public/concen.org/gsxrjunkie99%20compilation%205/Michael%20Tsarion%20-%20Irish%20Origins%20of%20Civilization%2C%20Vol1.pdf
Douglas Surname Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_(surname)#:~:text=Douglas%20(occasionally%20spelled%20Douglass)%20is,into%20the%20given%20name%20Douglas
Doug Funnie Wiki: https://doug.fandom.com/wiki/Doug_Funnie
Patti Mayonnaise Wiki: https://doug.fandom.com/wiki/Patti_Mayonnaise
Quailman Wiki: https://doug.fandom.com/wiki/Quailman
Patrician Wiki: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Patrician_(ancient_Rome)
Patricia Douglas and Girl 27: https://wearyourvoicemag.com/how-metro-goldwyn-mayer-covered-rape-patricia-douglas/
Disney Plus Clone Wars: https://www.disneyplus.com/series/star-wars-the-clone-wars/1wYXzjabXGVZ
Disney Plus Soul: https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/soul/77zlWrb9vRYp
Star Wars Chosen One: https://screenrant.com/mandalorian-baby-yoda-grogu-chosen-one-prophecy-evidence/
Quinlon Vos Star Wars Wiki: https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Quinlan_Vos
Son (Father & Daughter) Wiki: https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Son
Vatican 'Darth Vader' Nativity: https://www.reuters.com/article/vatican-nativity/vatican-darth-vader-nativity-scene-gets-earthly-thumbs-down-idUSKBN28P0VC
Autonomous Orbital Drone: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/autonomous-drone-launch-satellites-orbit-space-force
Chinese Military Base Atlantis: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/chinese-military-bases-caribbean
Humans Brought to Earth Hundreds of Thousands of Years Ago Article: https://sciandnature.blogspot.com/2020/12/expert-says-humans-are-aliensand-we.html
2020 Year of UFO News: https://www.foxnews.com/science/top-ufo-stories-of-2020
Donald Trump, Venus Life, and Aliens: https://www.the-sun.com/news/2051524/from-trumps-ufo-hints-to-alien-life-on-venus/
Max Keiser Episodes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Ljbqg5sYx0 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USjHf-BQkXw
Robert Sepehr Videos: https://youtu.be/XyAUdyHnj_I | https://youtu.be/TQdTfMnIzeM
Joni Patry 2021 Astrology Report: https://youtu.be/Sgv_b956_yQ
Mink to be Slaughtered Because of COVID: https://www.thestreet.com/mishtalk/economics/denmark-to-kill-17-million-mink-after-covid-mutation-found
Batman Year ONE: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batman:_Year_One
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