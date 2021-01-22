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The Partisan - Leonard Cohen
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91 views • January 22, 2021
Marsh 8, 2009 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RYy_8u4blk
When they poured across the border
I was cautioned to surrender
This I could not do;
I took my gun and vanished
I have changed my name so often
I've lost my wife and children
But I have many friends
And some of them are with me
An old woman gave us shelter
Kept us hidden in the garret
Then the soldiers came;
She died without a whisper
There were three of us this morning
I'm the only one this evening
But I must go on;
The frontiers are my prison
Oh, the wind, the wind is blowing
Through the graves the wind is blowing
Freedom soon will come;
Then we'll come from the shadows
Les Allemands étaient chez moi
Ils me dirent, "Résigne toi,"
Mais je n'ai pas peur;
J'ai repris mon arme
J'ai changé cent fois de nom
J'ai perdu femme et enfants
Mais j'ai tant d'amis;
J'ai la France entière
Un vieil homme dans un grenier
Pour la nuit nous a caché
Les Allemands l'ont pris;
Il est mort sans surprise
Oh, the wind, the wind is blowing
Through the graves the wind is blowing
Freedom soon will come;
Then we'll come from the shadows
En français :
Quand ils eurent traversé en masse la rivière
Ils me demandèrent de capituler
Mais je ne pouvais pas faire ça
J'ai pris mon arme et j'ai disparu.
J'ai changé si souvent de nom
J'ai perdu ma femme et mes enfants
Mais j'ai beaucoup d'amis,
Et certains sont avec moi.
Une vieille femme nous a hébergé
Nous gardant caché sous la mansarde,
Puis les soldats vinrent ;
Elle mourut sans un murmure.
Nous étions trois ce matin
Il n'y a plus que moi ce soir
Mais je dois continuer ;
Les frontières sont ma prison.
Oh, le vent, le vent souffle,
A travers les tombes, le vent souffle,
La liberté viendra bientôt ;
Puis nous sortirons de l'ombre.
Les allemands étaient chez moi,
Ils m'ont dit : "résigne-toi",
Mais je n'ai pas peur ;
J'ai repris mon arme.
J'ai changé cent fois de nom,
J'ai perdu femme et enfants
Mais j'ai tant d'amis ;
J'ai la France entière.
Un vieil homme dans un grenier
Pour la nuit nous a caché,
Les allemands l'ont pris ;
Il est mort sans surprise.
Oh, le vent, le vent souffle,
A travers les tombes, le vent soufle,
La liberté viendra bientôt ;
Puis nous sortirons de l'ombre.
When they poured across the border
I was cautioned to surrender
This I could not do;
I took my gun and vanished
I have changed my name so often
I've lost my wife and children
But I have many friends
And some of them are with me
An old woman gave us shelter
Kept us hidden in the garret
Then the soldiers came;
She died without a whisper
There were three of us this morning
I'm the only one this evening
But I must go on;
The frontiers are my prison
Oh, the wind, the wind is blowing
Through the graves the wind is blowing
Freedom soon will come;
Then we'll come from the shadows
Les Allemands étaient chez moi
Ils me dirent, "Résigne toi,"
Mais je n'ai pas peur;
J'ai repris mon arme
J'ai changé cent fois de nom
J'ai perdu femme et enfants
Mais j'ai tant d'amis;
J'ai la France entière
Un vieil homme dans un grenier
Pour la nuit nous a caché
Les Allemands l'ont pris;
Il est mort sans surprise
Oh, the wind, the wind is blowing
Through the graves the wind is blowing
Freedom soon will come;
Then we'll come from the shadows
En français :
Quand ils eurent traversé en masse la rivière
Ils me demandèrent de capituler
Mais je ne pouvais pas faire ça
J'ai pris mon arme et j'ai disparu.
J'ai changé si souvent de nom
J'ai perdu ma femme et mes enfants
Mais j'ai beaucoup d'amis,
Et certains sont avec moi.
Une vieille femme nous a hébergé
Nous gardant caché sous la mansarde,
Puis les soldats vinrent ;
Elle mourut sans un murmure.
Nous étions trois ce matin
Il n'y a plus que moi ce soir
Mais je dois continuer ;
Les frontières sont ma prison.
Oh, le vent, le vent souffle,
A travers les tombes, le vent souffle,
La liberté viendra bientôt ;
Puis nous sortirons de l'ombre.
Les allemands étaient chez moi,
Ils m'ont dit : "résigne-toi",
Mais je n'ai pas peur ;
J'ai repris mon arme.
J'ai changé cent fois de nom,
J'ai perdu femme et enfants
Mais j'ai tant d'amis ;
J'ai la France entière.
Un vieil homme dans un grenier
Pour la nuit nous a caché,
Les allemands l'ont pris ;
Il est mort sans surprise.
Oh, le vent, le vent souffle,
A travers les tombes, le vent soufle,
La liberté viendra bientôt ;
Puis nous sortirons de l'ombre.
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