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Ottawa Police Stealing Fuel From Convoy Part 2!
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941 views • February 07, 2022
Landscape mode everything live. Don't give bad optics. Live to fight another day. Call the lawyers asap if you are a friend are being arrested...
If you need to speak to an attorney David Anbar: cell number is 613-276-3283 and his associate Matthew Wolfson can be reached at 613-262-2797.
Do not say anything to police other than identifying yourself/address and asking them to say the reason for any arrest or seizure of your property.
This is far from over. The escalation is always sudden and shocking. Keep a cool and level mind about you.
Video shows police seizing Jerry cans of fuel under orders of Mayor Watson.
If you need to speak to an attorney David Anbar: cell number is 613-276-3283 and his associate Matthew Wolfson can be reached at 613-262-2797.
Do not say anything to police other than identifying yourself/address and asking them to say the reason for any arrest or seizure of your property.
This is far from over. The escalation is always sudden and shocking. Keep a cool and level mind about you.
Video shows police seizing Jerry cans of fuel under orders of Mayor Watson.
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