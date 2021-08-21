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Biblical Race Theory
Henry Thrun
Henry Thrun
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199 views • August 21, 2021
My commentary on the 2021 Ki Teitzei portion.

Other videos cited:
The Book of Jude - Part 14: The Error of Balaam, Confrontation with the Angel of the Lord - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxh0NaDqiwM&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf71PIQgPOh4eFhaHDwqyij_&index=14&t=31s
The Book of Jude - Part 15: the Error of Balaam and the Blessing of Israel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp-JcCAZbII&;list=PLmI6y1h4ekf71PIQgPOh4eFhaHDwqyij_&index=15
Interracial Marriage in the Bible; Is it Sin? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY0oZSUxcOo

Bible verses covered:
Genesis 19:36-38
Deuteronomy 23:3-6
Ruth 4:10; 1:16
Galatians 3:28
Genesis 36:9
Numbers 20:20-21
Deuteronomy 23:7
Romans 9:6-8
Matthew 6:14-15

Picture sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milcah
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/ff/2e/a7/ff2ea71198ca0a4e3cf5cc302bde2da3.jpg

Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
racebiblegodforgivenesschristjesusisraelyeshuaegyptbiblicalgreektorahdeuteronomytheorylordabrahamforgivejewmosesedomcriticalrelationsbalaamcrt
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