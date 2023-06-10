President Trump speaks on the Espionage Act in Columbus, GA [clip]

June 10, 2023 Columbus, GA
The Presidential Records act is the ruling act in which this case falls under. Instead they want to use the Espionage Act of 1917. It was put in there about WWI.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.