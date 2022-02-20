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Corporal Danny Bulford Speaks to Recent Police Arrests in Ottawa | Live with Laura-Lynn (MIRRORED)
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423 views • February 20, 2022
Corporal Danny Bulford Speaks to Recent Police Arrests in Ottawa | Live with Laura-Lynn (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson at:-
https://youtu.be/KMo7PyJA_vk
LIKE and SUBSCRIBE for new videos: https://rumble.com/c/c-1373116
Corporal Danny Bulford of the RCMP recently left his career due to the COVID mandates. He was trained as a sniper observer for the emergency response unit of the RCMP, with specific support in protection of the Prime Minister and counter-terrorism operations.
~ FIND LAURA-LYNN ~
FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/lauralynntyl...
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
#LiveWithLauraLynn #News #Politics #Canada
Mirrored from You Tube channel Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson at:-
https://youtu.be/KMo7PyJA_vk
LIKE and SUBSCRIBE for new videos: https://rumble.com/c/c-1373116
Corporal Danny Bulford of the RCMP recently left his career due to the COVID mandates. He was trained as a sniper observer for the emergency response unit of the RCMP, with specific support in protection of the Prime Minister and counter-terrorism operations.
~ FIND LAURA-LYNN ~
FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK BELOW.
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/lauralynntyl...
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
#LiveWithLauraLynn #News #Politics #Canada
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