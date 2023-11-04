Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 2, 2023

A great betrayal is brewing towards… who is involved in the present war…
Humanity is manipulated by a power that the vast majority is unaware of: a group of families to which the rulers have adhered, obeying their mandates. They are the ones who are interested in a third world war
(Threats from terrorist groups…)
Little children, be prayerful souls (2) in every act and work of the day to day, be great workers in the great vineyard of My Divine Son, in which there are neither great creatures that stand out nor great critics of their brothers, but only great heroes in inner silence.
(Floods and earthquakes…)
The greatest protection for a nation is a praying people, converted and convinced of the omnipotent greatness of the Holy Trinity.
Pray children, pray for strength so that you do not fall.
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5831-a-great-betrayal-is-brewing-towards-who-is-involved-in-the-present-war/
