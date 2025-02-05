BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Trump signs 'maximum pressure' memorandum on Iran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

❗️ Trump signs 'maximum pressure' memorandum on Iran - from yesterday

"Iran is too close to obtaining a nuclear weapon," the US president said, but added: "We hope we will not have to use an executive order against Iran and that we can reach an agreement."

🚨 Donald Trump also said he had "left instructions" in case Iran tried to assassinate him, claiming "there wouldn't be anything left." 

is it a just a coincidence that he also met with his pal Netanyahu yesterday too? ; ) Cynthia 

Adding: 

Saudi Arabia rejects the US occupation of Gaza

Saudi Arabia will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without the creation of an independent Palestinian state, the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry said.

"Saudi Arabia emphasizes its categorical rejection of any actions that infringe on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the Israeli occupation policy, the annexation of Palestinian territories or attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians," the ministry said in a statement.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
