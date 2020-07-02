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The Windigo Demon: Did This Ancient Entity Cause the George Floyd Family to Have a Hologram Failure on CNN?
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528 views • July 02, 2020
Windigo Folklore:
According to most Algonquian oral traditions, a windigo is a cannibalistic monster that preys on the weak and socially disconnected. In most versions of the legend, a human becomes a windigo after his or her spirit is corrupted by greed or weakened by extreme conditions, such as hunger and cold. In other legends, humans become windigos when possessed by a prowling spirit during a moment of weakness.
The one thing that caught my eye when I was looking at this video was that CNN uploaded the video in 480p (maximum). Normally all their videos are uploaded in HD 720 resolution. I had to laugh and shake my head because they didn't want to give us this ten minute video in any higher quality. There has been so much of this Liquid Crystal Hologram 'pixelation' break down going on lately that I am putting my head down and digging deep.
These people (in this case the Floyd Family members) are Occultists, not shapeshifters, but they have negative archonic energy and the anomolies are caused by demonic possession and the magnetic frequency caused by the television or video camera can reveal their hologram failure.
If you go over to the original video on CNN check out the comment near the top by Storminghill
1 and then look at the 18 replies. The last comment by Source Awry and this is what they say:
"Watch the last 10 seconds at .25 speed, and it's like someone used a blacksploitation marker on them. Wtf? The brother on the left of the screen has had his nose and lips enlarged and a black mask drawn over his eyes. This is not regular pixelating from a bad signal. This is like mockery of our stupidity for so many believing it."
#WindigoDemon #TheyLive #HologramFailure
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v-W8WXK5DY
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Related Links:
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/windigo
https://parade.com/712392/ccopelan/32-creatures-from-american-folklore-that-arent-bigfoot/
Thanks for watching and listening. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my YouTube Channels, Follow me on Twitter and Ring My Bell of course.
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
According to most Algonquian oral traditions, a windigo is a cannibalistic monster that preys on the weak and socially disconnected. In most versions of the legend, a human becomes a windigo after his or her spirit is corrupted by greed or weakened by extreme conditions, such as hunger and cold. In other legends, humans become windigos when possessed by a prowling spirit during a moment of weakness.
The one thing that caught my eye when I was looking at this video was that CNN uploaded the video in 480p (maximum). Normally all their videos are uploaded in HD 720 resolution. I had to laugh and shake my head because they didn't want to give us this ten minute video in any higher quality. There has been so much of this Liquid Crystal Hologram 'pixelation' break down going on lately that I am putting my head down and digging deep.
These people (in this case the Floyd Family members) are Occultists, not shapeshifters, but they have negative archonic energy and the anomolies are caused by demonic possession and the magnetic frequency caused by the television or video camera can reveal their hologram failure.
If you go over to the original video on CNN check out the comment near the top by Storminghill
1 and then look at the 18 replies. The last comment by Source Awry and this is what they say:
"Watch the last 10 seconds at .25 speed, and it's like someone used a blacksploitation marker on them. Wtf? The brother on the left of the screen has had his nose and lips enlarged and a black mask drawn over his eyes. This is not regular pixelating from a bad signal. This is like mockery of our stupidity for so many believing it."
#WindigoDemon #TheyLive #HologramFailure
Related video:
Family of black man who died in police custody demands justice
CNN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v-W8WXK5DY
Related Channels:
Raging Reptilian
(Kinninigan)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqPjntmD8vyg3nsbx1HOcLw
The living horror movie you don't know you're in💚⚖
RIz MUERTE
https://youtu.be/A8-bX8UE3R4
What are Liquid Crystals?
Kent State University Communications & Marketing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuWDwVHVLio
Resonance: Beings of Frequency (FULL DOCUMENTARY)
1091 ON DEMAND
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mK93gHFWXs
Manly P. Hall Frequency 19.45
Let's Talk About Reptilian & Archon Shapeshift Anomalies
Kinninigan 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGtbzP6rVM&;t=995s
Kinninigan's Theory on Liquid Crystal Polarization
Kinninigan 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWzYWjbrw7s
Magnet Experiment
Let's Talk About Reptilian & Archon Shapeshift Anomalies
Kinninigan 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bcGtbzP6rVM
Related Links:
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/windigo
https://parade.com/712392/ccopelan/32-creatures-from-american-folklore-that-arent-bigfoot/
Thanks for watching and listening. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my YouTube Channels, Follow me on Twitter and Ring My Bell of course.
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
Periscope
https://www.pscp.tv/BD007Marky/follow
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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