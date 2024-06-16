EMERGENCY WEEKEND BROADCAST, June 16, 2024 - Congress amends NDAA with mechanism to DRAFT all young American men and WOMEN into military service

- US politics, globalism, and exceptionalism. (0:00)

- US military draft, NDAA funding, and nuclear war preparations with Russia and China. (1:52)

- US military expansion, technology advancements, and geopolitical tensions. (7:49)

- Western exceptionalism and aggression, Putin's critique of US actions. (14:09)

- Western economic and cultural influence, with focus on Ukraine and Russia. (19:11)

- US dollar's decline and potential collapse, with insights from Putin's speech. (24:37)

- Potential war between Russia and the US, with a focus on false flag operations. (30:41)

- Potential US government control during war, including food and transportation restrictions. (36:14)

- Potential false flag event to stop election. (41:46)

- Potential war and its impact on food supply. (46:17)

- Potential nuclear war and preparation for worst-case scenario. (52:27)

- Food supply, survival gear, and political uncertainty. (57:38)





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





