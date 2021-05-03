Israeli Navy SINK Palestinian Fishing Boats In Gaza.

Israeli Navy Attacks Palestinian Fishing Boats In Gaza.

Israeli navy ships attacked, on Monday morning, several Palestinian fishing boats with live fire and water cannons, near the shore of Gaza city, in the besieged coastal region.



Media sources said the boats were less than three nautical miles from the shore in the Sudaniyya Sea area, northwest of Gaza city.



They added that the navy fired many live rounds, in addition to using the water cannons, causing serious damage to at least one boat, in addition to forcing the fishermen back to the shore without being able to fish to provide for their families.



The navy ships also chased a few fishing boats while trying to force the fishermen to leave.



The attacks are part of frequent Israeli violations against the Palestinians, especially the fishermen, farmers, shepherds, and workers in the besieged and impoverished Gaza Strip, and have led to dozens of casualties, including fatalities, in addition to serious property damage and the confiscation of many boats after abducting the fishermen.