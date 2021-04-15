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Thursday April 15th 2021 EduCap Rescue Chemo Shot Fake Vaccines Caller Simon FL Bernstein Audit Trump Return Soon Dr Richard Fleming MD JD PhD No Efficacy Fake Vaccines DANGER Spongiform Brain Damage
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151 views • April 16, 2021
Thursday April 15th 2021 EduCap Rescue Chemo Shot Fake Vaccines Caller Simon FL Bernstein Audit Trump Return Soon Dr Richard Fleming MD JD PhD No Efficacy Fake Vaccines DANGER Spongiform Brain Damage
Hour One EduCap Phase One Launch, Rescue Toxic Genetic Vaccines, Caller Simon FL Legal Issues Vaccine Passports, and Forced Vaccination
Hour Two Josh Bernstein NH Patriot Vote Audit to Reverse Stolen Presidential Election from Trump 2020, Israel DIsater with Toxic Pfizer Fake Chemo Shot Vaccines
Hour Two Dr Richard Flemming MD JD PhD , Proof Current Fake Vaccines have NO Benefit and Many toxic Dangers
Hour Three Dr Richard Flemming
Hour One EduCap Phase One Launch, Rescue Toxic Genetic Vaccines, Caller Simon FL Legal Issues Vaccine Passports, and Forced Vaccination
Hour Two Josh Bernstein NH Patriot Vote Audit to Reverse Stolen Presidential Election from Trump 2020, Israel DIsater with Toxic Pfizer Fake Chemo Shot Vaccines
Hour Two Dr Richard Flemming MD JD PhD , Proof Current Fake Vaccines have NO Benefit and Many toxic Dangers
Hour Three Dr Richard Flemming
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