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Coming to the World! Convoy Spreading Like a Typical Controlled Psyop Operation..[01.02.2022]
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170 views • February 02, 2022
Note: Just like in Denmark the Psyop's are everywere.. And how can I say that?
Becurse I been in this fucking fight against the Satamist and theit servant since before 2017 and
I have all my life worked jobs with humans, salesman for about 13 years, bus driver and so on.
I'm a really good human 'knower' I use my intuition, my bulshit detector and can very fast 'feel' if a person are false..
And many of the danish 'freedom fighters' support the Satanic LGBTQIA+ Agenda and Pedophilia... Documented...
And 99,9% af people here ar still brainwashed zombies, although all 'restrictions' now are 'canceled' (temporarily) many people still using face diaper, hand sanitizer, holding distance, the monkey plastic screens in all stores are still up, and so on, and so on....
1,983 Views feb 1, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 74.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zh5---jTQzI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Becurse I been in this fucking fight against the Satamist and theit servant since before 2017 and
I have all my life worked jobs with humans, salesman for about 13 years, bus driver and so on.
I'm a really good human 'knower' I use my intuition, my bulshit detector and can very fast 'feel' if a person are false..
And many of the danish 'freedom fighters' support the Satanic LGBTQIA+ Agenda and Pedophilia... Documented...
And 99,9% af people here ar still brainwashed zombies, although all 'restrictions' now are 'canceled' (temporarily) many people still using face diaper, hand sanitizer, holding distance, the monkey plastic screens in all stores are still up, and so on, and so on....
1,983 Views feb 1, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 74.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/zh5---jTQzI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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