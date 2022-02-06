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The Rock Almighty Voices with Holy Soldier
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0 view • February 06, 2022
This is the day the Lord has made prayer warriors!
We press on to the prize of salvation despite satan's obstacles.
On this edition we hear music and testimony of legendary Christ-centered rockers Holy Soldier. They are prime examples of God's love, grace, and empowerment. Let them inspire you today.
You will also do well to add their thunderous sound to your playlist. Not to mention by doing so you will be supporting out efforts to take back the culture through praise, worship, and action.
Get Holy Soldier today on:
Apple Music
- https://apple.co/3H4uZoa -
Amazon
- https://amzn.to/3J8R9G8 -
See these Christ-centered rockers live:
Stryper - https://bit.ly/Stryper2022 -
Alive Music Festival 4 Day Pass with Maverick City Music, For King and Country, TobyMac, Skillet and more
- https://bit.ly/AliveMusicFest -
From The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
We press on to the prize of salvation despite satan's obstacles.
On this edition we hear music and testimony of legendary Christ-centered rockers Holy Soldier. They are prime examples of God's love, grace, and empowerment. Let them inspire you today.
You will also do well to add their thunderous sound to your playlist. Not to mention by doing so you will be supporting out efforts to take back the culture through praise, worship, and action.
Get Holy Soldier today on:
Apple Music
- https://apple.co/3H4uZoa -
Amazon
- https://amzn.to/3J8R9G8 -
See these Christ-centered rockers live:
Stryper - https://bit.ly/Stryper2022 -
Alive Music Festival 4 Day Pass with Maverick City Music, For King and Country, TobyMac, Skillet and more
- https://bit.ly/AliveMusicFest -
From The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
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