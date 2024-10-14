LATEST REPORTS: VACCINE CARNAGE COMPILATION, PLUS MSM PROPAGANDA!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The wrecking ball continues wrecking. This video started with me spotting quite a few crazy propaganda stories revolving around covid infections and heart problems. Then I spotted quite a few recent stories so I stuck them all together in one place.
Sources (partial)
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/grief-counselors-on-campus-following-sudden-death-of-5th-grader-in-heb-isd/3667071/
https://fallriverreporter.com/bristol-county-middle-school-student-being-remembered-services-announced-after-dying-suddenly/
https://www.wxyz.com/news/bystanders-jump-into-action-to-help-save-university-of-michigan-student-in-cardiac-arrest
Music: Stranger Things - The Upside Down theme
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report