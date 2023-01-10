How Synapses Really Work. Neuro 101. DrTomCowan.com

FULL SHOW: Weston Price Conference 2022 - Part 2: What Does Make You Sick. https://www.bitchute.com/video/0fjkKKumxxIJ/

What DOES Make You Sick - Tom Cowan at the Weston A. Price Conf. Oct. 22, 2022. https://rumble.com/v1yhmsc-what-does-make-you-sick-tom-cowan-at-the-weston-a.-price-conf.-oct.-22-2022.html

Tom S. Cowan, MD, at DrTomCowan.com, "graduated Summa Cum Laud 1977 from Duke University in biology. Dr Cowan has a medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine in 1984 with a residency in Family Practice at Johnson City Hospital in Johnson City, New York and practiced as both an emergency medicine and general medicine physician. Prior to his medical degree he served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Swaziland, Africa, from 1977 to 1980." ~ www.DrTomCowan.com



