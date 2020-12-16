Vaccine Passports and Health Passes! Get Ready to Show Your "Papers" In The "New Normal"?

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“Warp speed” also took place in other countries like the UK, where shots have been administered. This information has caused some to question whether the vaccine was ready long before the announcement was made or, indeed, before the pandemic ever began.-
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/vac...
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