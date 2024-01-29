Ted Cruz · Biden deliberately and systematically broke the border from day one.

Ted Cruz · This terrible border deal normalizes 5,000 illegal aliens crossing the border per day. That's 5,000 too many.
Democrats are LYING when they say that the border is Congress's fault. Biden opened the border. I won't vote for any bill that allows him to continue flouting the law.
@tedcruz
