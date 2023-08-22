Create New Account
Tuesday Topic 8/22/2023: People Earning Insanely High Salaries Feel Poor
There have been many, many articles covering this topic written during the past six months. Those who earn anywhere from $100k - $150k per year, to several million per year, now say they feel poorer than ever. Why?

Link yahoo.com/lifestyle/people-six-figures-still-struggle-110035793.html 

economywealthdebthomeownersmassive inflationdire

