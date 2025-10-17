BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Video shows FPV drone strikes using fiber-optic control systems against Ukrainian infantry & positions, with several other notable moments appear as well
A pair of Ukrainian soldiers surrender to a Russian drone in central Pokrovsk (1:36).

The footage mainly shows FPV drone strikes using fiber-optic control systems against Ukrainian infantry and positions, but several other notable moments appear as well:

➡️At 0:36, a Ukrainian soldier tries to enter a house on the western edge of the city but is met with automatic fire.

➡️At 1:28, two Ukrainian soldiers strolling through the city center come under sudden small-arms fire from the rear — an ambush.

This confirms that the battle for the city consists of close-range skirmishes between small infantry groups. Russian assault units are successfully slipping through Ukrainian defenses and taking positions inside houses in the rear, often catching the enemy completely off guard.

Video: @OGMSBR30

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
