The American Mercury on The Leo Frank Trial: Luther Rosser Closing Arguments

The Third Part of the Closing Arguments By Solicitor Dorsey Continues With Frank being accused of trying to bribe Jim Conley to burn her body and cover up for him. Jim cautiously rejects his offer saying that the risks and troubles are not worth it if he gets caught in the act. This was very likely since smoke would eject from the chimney and into the sky thereby implicating him directly in the crime. Frank even tries to deflect suspicion off him and cast it upon Gantt when he sends the telegram to his uncle laying the blame on Gantt. Earlier Frank had claimed that he didn't know Mary Phagan but the message to his uncle proved otherwise.





He was seen by other eyewitnesses like Willie Turner approaching her a few months ago in March of 1913 with sexual innuendo and coercion and pressure while she resisted him. Frank obviously knew her since he did the payroll for her every week. At first he tried to blame the night watchman Newt Lee but when the timings in the punch card seemed off, he laid

the immediate blame on Gantt who he claimed knew the girl. The prosecutors also claimed that Leo Frank made Jim Conley write sloppy notes that he put on her body to deflect blame from him. The contradictions in Frank's testimonies and the mismatch of the evidence at hand

made Leo lose all credibility everytime he made any further statements.





Originally posted on The American Mercury:





https://theamericanmercury.org/2013/12/the-leo-frank-trial-closing-arguments-solicitor-dorsey/





The Mary Phagan Family Website:





https://www.littlemaryphagan.com





Leo Frank Archive:





https://www.leofrank.org





Leo Frank Research Library:





https://www.leofrank.info





The American Mercury:





https://www.theamericanmercury.org