The American Mercury on The Leo Frank Trial: Luther Rosser Closing Arguments
The Leo Frank Story
Published 16 days ago |

IT’S A LONG READ — but an essential one for everyone who wants to consider himself well-informed on the Leo Frank case: the closing arguments from indefatigable Fulton County Prosecutor Hugh Dorsey and his assistant Frank Hooper, and from Leo Frank’s brilliantly skilled defense attorneys Reuben Arnold and Luther Rosser. Originally posted on The American Mercury: https://theamericanmercury.org/2013/1... The Mary Phagan Family Website: https://www.littlemaryphagan.com Leo Frank Archive: https://www.leofrank.org Leo Frank Research Library: https://www.leofrank.info The American Mercury: https://www.theamericanmercury.org

fulton countyhugh dorseyfrank hopperfulton county prosecutorleo frank archiveluther rosserreuben arnold

