The American Mercury on The Leo Frank Trial: Luther Rosser Closing Arguments

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The Third Part of the Closing Arguments By Solicitor Dorsey Continues With Frank being accused of trying to bribe Jim Conley to burn her body and cover up for him. Jim cautiously rejects his offer saying that the risks and troubles are not worth it if he gets caught in the act. This was very likely since smoke would eject from the chimney and into the sky thereby implicating him directly in the crime. Frank even tries to deflect suspicion off him and cast it upon Gantt when he sends the telegram to his uncle laying the blame on Gantt. Earlier Frank had claimed that he didn't know Mary Phagan but the message to his uncle proved otherwise.