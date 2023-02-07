Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RRP Clip: How Not to Sound Crazy Talking About Jab Nanotech!
21 views
channel image
Snarky Guy Media
Published Yesterday |

It's important to talk like a scientist and not use slang, improper anthropomorphisms or metaphors.

From Raining Red Pills Podcast 004

Toxic Cures Series:

3m Warning:

https://www.brighteon.com/9a047366-804e-473d-b288-6c9a4d596934

4m Mass Formation 2.0: Cult of Ivermectin

https://www.brighteon.com/8a2ade4a-90ef-4fee-b896-f4c6fc14f206

Ivermectin, HCQ, EDTA & Suramin are TOXIC "Cures"!!

[ Production Methods, Side-effects, Interactions, Mechanisms of Action & Bindings ]:

https://www.brighteon.com/37e5b009-e079-460b-b554-8e281fe42d88


SGM ain't sellin' nada!

Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@snarkyguy

Substack: https://snarkyguy.substack.com

Gab: https://gab.com/SnarkyGuy

Keywords
sciencehow toreportvaccinecarbonconspiracycrazyintelligencetheoryartificialredselfpillpillsjabnanotechrainingnanotubesassemblingdynabeadsmicroscropy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket