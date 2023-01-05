Create New Account
Thoughts on James Cameron's Avatar (2009)
Kazimir Kharza
Published 19 hours ago |

Here are some of my thoughts about James Cameron's Avatar movie from 2009. Not exactly a classic movie review - I had more to say about the message, Cameron's horny world-building choices, and the film's impact on environmentalist circles.

TIMESTAMPS:

Intro - 0:00

Good things - 1:07

White saviour - 5:58

Creepy Cameron - 7:12

James Cameron's 'environmentalism' - 7:56

Avatar's real world legacy - 9:09

Conclusion - 13:05

