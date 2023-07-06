Blueberry Chia Jam





1 1/2 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries (soaked)

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 tsp HRS Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder

1 tbsp water

2 tbsp HRS Organic Black Chia Seeds





Soak the freeze-dried blueberries for 20 minutes. Then strain the blueberries.

Put the blueberries, lemon juice and water in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes.

Turn off the heat and transfer the blueberries to a blender, add in chia seeds and monk fruit powder. Pulse for a few times.

Pour into a clean jar or airtight container. Let it cool and refrigerate.

Enjoy on toast, pancakes or in your yogurt!



