Blueberry Chia Jam
1 1/2 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries (soaked)
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 tsp HRS Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder
1 tbsp water
2 tbsp HRS Organic Black Chia Seeds
Soak the freeze-dried blueberries for 20 minutes. Then strain the blueberries.
Put the blueberries, lemon juice and water in a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes.
Turn off the heat and transfer the blueberries to a blender, add in chia seeds and monk fruit powder. Pulse for a few times.
Pour into a clean jar or airtight container. Let it cool and refrigerate.
Enjoy on toast, pancakes or in your yogurt!
