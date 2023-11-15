Israeli military continues to Destroy the Infrastructure in the Gaza Strip as they advance - Destroy, then Occupy More Land, that's the Plan

Israeli military continues to destroy the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip as they advance.
Adding CNN Poll Only 27% of Americans between 18 and 34 years old believe #Israel's propaganda, which claims the genocide in #Gaza is a justified response to the resistance's operation on October 7.
44% - 35 -49 years old
56% - 50-64 years old
81% - 65 PLUS
