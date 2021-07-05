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The Fake News Main Stream Media Is The Enemy & Will India WHO Chief Be Put To Death?
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190 views • July 05, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Killer mudslide hits Japan - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/tsunami-of-mud-atami-japan-video-photo.html
India health leader may be convicted and put to death - https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2021/06/india-could-sentence-who-chief-scientist-to-death-for-misleading-over-ivermectin-and-killing-indians.html
This is old but shows what the power the people have - https://invesbrain.com/forced-vaccination-law-in-denmark-abandoned-after-public-protests/
More craziness in Chicago, but feds focus on white extremists - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62351
Teachers union votes to promote CRT - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-nea-adopts-motion-to-promote-critical-race-theory-in-americas-schools
The fake news is the enemy of the people, Assange story blackballed - https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/the-horrifying-rise-of-total-mass-media-blackouts-on-inconvenient-news-stories-47a0cd43b034
More fake news on gun shootings - https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/fbi-data-show-the-media-overstate-the-number-of-mass-shootings-by-a-factor-of-10/
Media silent after dozens of lefties get arrested at capitol - https://beckernews.com/secret-service-arrested-dozens-of-extremists-at-u-s-capitol-but-nobody-in-the-media-cared-40049/
Germany protects chickens but not humans - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/germany-bans-killing-chick-embryos-because-they-feel-pain-but-still-allows-abortion-of-humans
First synthetic meat plant opens - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/5000-burgers-day-worlds-first-mega-lab-grown-meat-factory-opens?
Recommended viewing - Flouride in the water - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/02/our-daily-dose-fluoride-documentary.aspx
Doggos, where's that squirrel - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hey-wheres-that-squirrel/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1411796904824893442
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Killer mudslide hits Japan - https://strangesounds.org/2021/07/tsunami-of-mud-atami-japan-video-photo.html
India health leader may be convicted and put to death - https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2021/06/india-could-sentence-who-chief-scientist-to-death-for-misleading-over-ivermectin-and-killing-indians.html
This is old but shows what the power the people have - https://invesbrain.com/forced-vaccination-law-in-denmark-abandoned-after-public-protests/
More craziness in Chicago, but feds focus on white extremists - http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62351
Teachers union votes to promote CRT - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-nea-adopts-motion-to-promote-critical-race-theory-in-americas-schools
The fake news is the enemy of the people, Assange story blackballed - https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/the-horrifying-rise-of-total-mass-media-blackouts-on-inconvenient-news-stories-47a0cd43b034
More fake news on gun shootings - https://www.thetruthaboutguns.com/fbi-data-show-the-media-overstate-the-number-of-mass-shootings-by-a-factor-of-10/
Media silent after dozens of lefties get arrested at capitol - https://beckernews.com/secret-service-arrested-dozens-of-extremists-at-u-s-capitol-but-nobody-in-the-media-cared-40049/
Germany protects chickens but not humans - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/germany-bans-killing-chick-embryos-because-they-feel-pain-but-still-allows-abortion-of-humans
First synthetic meat plant opens - https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/5000-burgers-day-worlds-first-mega-lab-grown-meat-factory-opens?
Recommended viewing - Flouride in the water - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/02/our-daily-dose-fluoride-documentary.aspx
Doggos, where's that squirrel - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hey-wheres-that-squirrel/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1411796904824893442
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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