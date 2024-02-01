The Rebirth & Regathering of Israel

October 22nd, 2023
Pastor Dean preaches about how the Bible foretold the current conflict in Israel and what our response should be as born-again Christians.
"I say then, Hath God cast away his people? God forbid. For I also am an Israelite, of the seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. God hath not cast away his people which he foreknew." Romans 11:1-2a
