2026-1-22 what does "the false prophet" say his intensions for AI are for?
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
92 followers
Follow
47 views • 2 days ago

2026-1-22  what does "the false prophet" say his intensions for AI are for?


If there was one guy who worshipped lucifer, and was conspiring against mankind, and used the united nations to speak and seduce and introduce thoughts into the minds of unknowing sitting in seats of power...it is this guy! 

Adams might be using AI for good....but this guy, nothing but evil. And team satan owns everything, controls everything...so which AI do you think your search engine is using? your video editor is using, your new microsoft word is using? which ai is built into your processor on your pc? and on and on and on and on...   Which ai do you think will be your bank teller? your automated whatever you need to do?   

Already, right now, people are using AI to divine...to ask questions they would ask God! but they are not asking God! they are asking the AI! and that's called divination! 

Team satan is selling AI as something good that will set mankind free! but hear it from your own words what their intentions are with it. And, so, then ask yourself how much you want to incorporate that ai into your life, your phone, your appliances, your smart meter, your your your...

aiunited nationsfalse prophetyaval harai
