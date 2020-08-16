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New Zealand & Australia........ Lockdown or Martial law?
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205 views • August 16, 2020
Its time to realize the BIG plans are now being put into place folks!
A word from David Icke and a lesson for all
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GsF1j7vJh9Z9/
Alicia Johnson
https://www.facebook.com/aliciajohnson.stylist/videos/10158429723175561/UzpfSTEwMDAxNDY2OTU1NDEwOTo5NDQ0MjQ3NTI3MjMxNjg/?id=100014669554109
A word from David Icke and a lesson for all
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GsF1j7vJh9Z9/
Alicia Johnson
https://www.facebook.com/aliciajohnson.stylist/videos/10158429723175561/UzpfSTEwMDAxNDY2OTU1NDEwOTo5NDQ0MjQ3NTI3MjMxNjg/?id=100014669554109
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