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https://gnews.org/post/p7l0eec8
A total of nearly 150 Communist China companies could be delisted from the U.S. stock market due to audit rules, with U.S. lawmakers hoping the deadline will come as early as next year, according to multiple media reports on June 14. As of June 10, the list compiled by the Securities and Exchange Commission covered about 60 percent of U.S.-listed Communist China companies, and the lineup could get even bigger. Audit rules require U.S.-listed companies to have their auditors examined by the SEC-appointed Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, while listed companies that fail to comply with the act for three consecutive fiscal years starting Dec. 18, 2020, will be delisted under the Controlling Foreign Companies Accountability Act, which was passed in 2020