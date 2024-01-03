Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Psychology Expert: How Colours, Your First Name And Your Location Might Be Ruining Your Life!
channel image
What is happening
9169 Subscribers
Shop now
114 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Diary Of A CEO


Jul 3, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

In this new episode Steven sits down with bestselling author and Professor of Marketing, Adam Alter.


0:00 Intro

02:47 Who are you & what do you do?

03:22 Why did you write this book?

04:55 Common themes of feeling stuck

05:51 Is there a trend in who's getting stuck?

08:11 How do we prevent being stuck?

12:45 Your biggest learning about humans getting distracted

13:41 How people behave differently in the presence of others

15:24 Our names have a huge impact on our outcomes

19:57 How does our environment affect our outcomes?

24:11 How do I know I'm stuck?

25:39 What's the difference between being stuck and quitting?

29:34 More failures correlate with more success

31:37 Why curiosity is a superpower

36:36 How do we make people more curious?

45:55 Experimenters vs satisfiers

50:23 When you hit a life crisis

55:56 The power of symbols

58:56 The importance of acceptance

01:08:36 The best way to get unstuck

01:16:33 Career hot streaks

01:20:17 How do we come up with our best ideas?

01:24:30 What challenges are companies usually stuck with?

01:26:14 Why you need to reframe difficulty

01:28:25 The power of nostalgia

01:32:17 The last guest's question


You can purchase Adam’s newest book, ‘Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to get unstuck and unlock your potential’, here: https://amzn.to/3QzyWXx


Follow Adam:

Twitter: https://bit.ly/44i0BSs


My new book! 'The 33 Laws Of Business & Life' per order link: https://smarturl.it/DOACbook


Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://bit.ly/3Dpmgx5


Follow me:

Instagram: http://bit.ly/3nIkGAZ

Twitter: http://bit.ly/3ztHuHm

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/41Fl95Q

Telegram: http://bit.ly/3nJYxST


Sponsors:

Huel: https://g2ul0.app.link/G4RjcdKNKsb

Keywords
coloursthe diary of a ceopsychology expertbestselling authorprofessor of marketingadam altergetting stuck

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket