Climate and Trans-Human Agenda Revealed

In this episode, I speak with Guy Crittenden who worked in environmental publishing, writing and editing for over 20 yeas. Guy started to question the climate warming/change agenda decades ago and saw fake reports and cover ups with both government and MSM. We discuss what's really going on with our weather and how governments are using climate alarmism to implement Agenda 2030. We also discuss the push to normalize digital activity and remove the human part from humanity with bio-digital convergence to promote a dystopic future where your mind will be totally controlled by AI through transhumanism implements and you will no longer have control of your mind or body. Finally, we discuss the importance of boldly rejecting this agenda and some of the current initiatives going on to change course to a humanity first world instead.



