Atrocity Propaganda
Son of the Republic
576 Subscribers
23 views
Published 17 hours ago

Question Everything

* The fog of war is no joke.

* All warfare is based on deception.

* Cui bono — who benefits?

p.s. Israeli intelligence is now able to intercept Hamas communications!


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (18 October 2023)

https://youtu.be/4V4X7GE_Hcc

terrorismactivismmind controlpropagandaliberalismmanipulationpsy-opidiocracymarxismbig lieleftismpsychological operationideologygaslightingradicalismthought controlhive mindinformation warfarecollectivismextremismpsychological warfarerob schmittterrorist sympathizermind warfareagitprop

