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AHORA JUGAR AL FÚTBOL (hacer deporte siempre ha sido sano) UNA VEZ A LA SEMANA ES PELIGROSO PORQUE PUEDE CAUSAR "INFARTOS". Ya no saben qué decir para "tapar" los desastres que causan lss "vacunas".
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31 views • January 22, 2022
AHORA JUGAR AL FÚTBOL (hacer deporte siempre ha sido sano) UNA VEZ A LA SEMANA ES PELIGROSO PORQUE PUEDE CAUSAR "INFARTOS".
Ya no saben qué decir para "tapar" los desastres (infartos, miocarditis, pericarditis), que están causando los "vacunas".
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Ya no saben qué decir para "tapar" los desastres (infartos, miocarditis, pericarditis), que están causando los "vacunas".
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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