Prepare for 2 Weeks to 2 Months 05/12/2023

With all the bad things going on right now, we must make sure we are prepared to face whatever comes our way. What do you do if you can’t leave your home for 2 weeks, or 2 months? Do you have enough food and water? Do you have some cash, silver, or gold to keep you going for a while? Today Pastor Stan shares with us what he did to be prepared for troubling times to come.



00:00 - This is what’s coming

05:32 - What we did to Prepare

06:49 - Potassium Iodide Pills

07:48 - Long Term Planning

12:39 - Overview Until Jesus Returns

15:33 - What do you need to Survive for 2 Months

16:57 - Joseph’s Kitchen

19:20 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

20:10 - Watchmen’s Conference





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