My Morning Review And Interesting News Unfolding In My Country.
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 17 hours ago

My spirit continues to be grieved as I continue enduring by faith in Jesus waring in the Spirit through bi-weekly prayer and fasting against the rulers of the darkness of this world and the rest. Like Elijah/John the Baptist; time is up for us so we just going along until the most High Yah takes us home.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast

